Post Malone's Fiancée Reveals Details About Surprise Engagement, Ring: 'I Was Honestly Speechless'

By Kelly Fisher

August 31, 2026

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone’s fiancée, fashion stylist Christy Lee, revealed new details about the couple’s recent engagement.

Lee said in a recent interview with Vogue that Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, had been “casually slipping these very ‘hypothetical’ questions about rings into conversation” for months. Still, the bride-to-be wasn’t expecting the F-1 Trillion star to pop the question when they visited his ranch in Utah. Lee said the singer-songwriter “first surprised me with a baby Highland cow, bunnies, and chickens,” the day before the engagement on August 17. Lee told Vogue, “I was honestly speechless,” when she saw the ring. “He had somehow taken all of those little conversations and created exactly what I would have chosen for myself. …Austin worked closely with his jeweler Isaac to create it, and it feels incredibly special knowing how much thought went into every detail.” The couple got engaged during “the most beautiful intimate dinner” with Lee’s parents and best friends in attendance. She shared with Vogue, “the whole evening felt incredibly intimate and personal. It was the most special moment of my life.”

Post Malone and Lee dated for several months last year. They split up in June 2025, and quietly rekindled their romance since then. It wasn't clear as of publication time on Monday (August 31) when Post Malone and Lee got back together between their breakup and the engagement. The “Sunflower” superstar began dating Lee after he and his ex-fiancée broke up. The former couple share one daughter, who celebrated her 4th birthday earlier this year.

Post Malone
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