RNC Unveils Details For Midterm Convention In Dallas

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has announced new details about its first-ever midterm convention, scheduled for September 9 and 10 in Dallas, Texas. This two-day event aims to energize Republican voters ahead of the November elections. The convention will take place at the American Airlines Center and will feature appearances by prominent party figures, including President Donald Trump. According to the RNC, this convention is expected to be the largest since 2016, offering public access and VIP experiences.

The RNC hopes the convention will rally support for Republican candidates, as they aim to maintain their slim majority in Congress. Despite challenges, including President Trump's current approval rating of 33%, the party is optimistic about energizing its base for the upcoming elections.

However, the event has sparked some frustration within the party. Candidates and incumbents have expressed concerns to Politico about the short notice and high costs associated with attending. House members reportedly need to pay $25,000 to participate. The convention is also being used as a fundraising opportunity, with ticket prices varying by state. In California, a "golden VIP member" ticket costs $250,000, while in Alabama, tickets range from $1,300 to $1,500.

Security for the event is a significant concern, with Dallas expected to spend nearly $2 million on police presence, according to Houston Public Media. The city is facing a $30 million budget shortfall, and the additional costs for the convention have raised concerns among city officials.