Seahawks GM Defends Signing Of Terrion Arnold

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider is defending the team's decision to sign cornerback Terrion Arnold despite serious felony allegations against him. The Seahawks added Arnold on Sunday (August 30), with Schneider stating that Arnold's character doesn't align with the allegations. Arnold, 23, is accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and beating of men he claims stole personal items. If convicted, he could face life in prison.

Arnold, a former first-round pick by the Detroit Lions, signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract with Seattle. The NFL placed him on the Commissioner's Exempt List immediately after he signed, allowing him to attend meetings and train but not practice or play while the legal process unfolds.

Schneider said, "He has a great relationship with the organization, and the character just didn't really fit with the allegations and everybody we've talked to. But yes, this is a long-term play." Head coach Mike Macdonald added, "It was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process."

Arnold's attorney has denied the allegations, and the legal case remains unresolved. The Lions released Arnold on June 29 following his arrest. Despite the controversy, Seattle sees potential in Arnold's skills, as he recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defended, and one interception in 24 games with Detroit.

The Seahawks are taking a calculated risk, hoping Arnold's legal situation resolves favorably, allowing them to gain a talented cornerback without significant financial investment. For now, Arnold remains unavailable to play, and the team will monitor the developments closely.