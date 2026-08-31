Shin Bet Confirms Netanyahu's Son Evacuated From U.S.

Israel's security agency, Shin Bet, confirmed that Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was urgently evacuated from the United States due to a "significant threat." The agency announced on Sunday (August 30) that Yair, who had been living in Miami since 2023, was returned to Israel after an assessment of the threat.

The threat emerged following reports that Iranian agents were allegedly planning to assassinate Yair in Florida. According to The Jerusalem Post, Israeli intelligence discovered the plot in December 2025 and alerted U.S. authorities. The agents reportedly conducted surveillance on Yair's movements in Miami.

In response, Shin Bet moved agents from New York to Miami to assist with the emergency evacuation, as reported by The Times of Israel. The agents were initially accompanying Israeli President Isaac Herzog during his U.S. visit.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had previously mentioned the threat in an interview with Channel 14, stating that Iran had targeted one of his sons for assassination. However, he did not specify whether the target was Yair or his other son, Avner.

Yair Netanyahu's extended stay in the U.S. had drawn criticism, particularly after the October 2023 Hamas attack, when many Israelis were called up for military reserves. Despite the criticism, Prime Minister Netanyahu defended the security measures for his sons, emphasizing the necessity to prevent potential assassination attempts.

Yair, known for his active presence on social media and association with right-wing figures, has often been a controversial figure in Israeli politics. His evacuation underscores the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran and the security challenges faced by Israeli officials and their families.