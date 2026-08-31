Singer D4vd Being Arraigned Today

Singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, is scheduled for arraignment today (Monday, August 31) in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old is facing serious charges, including the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Prosecutors allege that Burke killed Hernandez because she threatened to reveal their sexual relationship, which could have jeopardized his burgeoning music career.

Last month, a Los Angeles judge ruled that there is sufficient evidence for Burke to stand trial. The charges against him include murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. Prosecutors argue that Burke stabbed Hernandez and then dismembered her body, leaving it in the trunk of his Tesla, where it was later discovered. According to Houston Public Media, the evidence includes graphic photos and explicit descriptions of the crime.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His defense argues that the evidence does not demonstrate a deliberate intent to kill. They claim that Hernandez had misrepresented her age and that her parents were aware of the relationship, even allowing her to travel with Burke.

The case has drawn significant attention due to Burke's status as a rising indie-pop star. He gained fame with his 2022 hit "Romantic Homicide" and has a large following on platforms like TikTok and Spotify. The trial is expected to begin within 90 days of today's arraignment, with the possibility of the death penalty still under consideration by prosecutors.

For more details on the case, visit the BBC.