Supreme Court Allows White House Ballroom Construction To Proceed

The Supreme Court has decided that construction on the White House East Wing ballroom can continue, at least for now, despite ongoing legal challenges. The unsigned opinion, released Monday (August 31), permits the Trump administration to move forward with the 90,000-square-foot addition as litigation continues, likely ensuring the project will be nearly finished before any final court decisions are made.

The decision came after Chief Justice John Roberts, joined in dissent by Justices Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson, issued a temporary order late last week that put a lower court’s stop-work order on hold, giving the justices more time to review the case. This means Judge Richard Leon’s previous ruling—requiring above-ground construction to halt—has never taken effect.

The ballroom project, which involves demolition of the White House East Wing and the addition of a massive new event space, is about 65% complete and employs a 250-person crew working around the clock, according to the U.S. Solicitor General D. John Sauer. The Trump administration argues the project is vital for national security, with the ballroom designed to serve as a shield for a five-story underground military complex including bunkers, a hospital, and other secure facilities.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation filed suit last December, arguing that construction should be paused until Congress formally approves the project and necessary authorizations are obtained. The D.C. Circuit Court agreed Congress’ approval was likely needed but allowed construction to continue temporarily while the Trump administration appealed to the Supreme Court. The administration maintains that presidents already have authority to make significant changes to the White House and that pausing the project would create security risks due to the open construction site.

President Donald Trump welcomed the court’s action and said on social media, "It is something that Presidents have wanted for 150 years, and that the Military has been seeking for the last 100 years. Their wish will soon be fulfilled! Construction is under budget and ahead of schedule," as reported by the Guardian.

The project’s cost is estimated at more than $400 million. The Supreme Court’s temporary order allows construction to progress as the legal battle continues, but no timeline was set for a final decision.

The outce of the lawsuit from the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and whether Congress will need to grant explicit approval, remains unresolved. The ballroom and the underground complex are expected to be substantially finished before any final court rulings or appeals are settled.