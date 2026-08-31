Tennessee Football To Honor Dolly Parton With Helmet Decals

The University of Tennessee football team will pay tribute to the late country music legend Dolly Parton this season by featuring special patches on their uniforms. Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel announced that the team will wear butterfly emblems on the back of their helmets, a symbol closely associated with Parton's brand.

Parton, who passed away at the age of 80 after a brief battle with cancer, was a beloved figure in Tennessee. Her connection to the university was highlighted when she sang Tennessee's unofficial fight song, "Rocky Top," with Peyton Manning at a Volunteers game in 2023 at Neyland Stadium. She also served as the commencement speaker for the university's 2009 graduating class, where she received an honorary doctorate.

Fans and the Tennessee community have been vocal about honoring Parton's legacy. Many supporters took to social media, suggesting the butterfly decal as a fitting tribute. According to Knox News, the idea quickly gained traction, with fans tagging Tennessee athletics director Danny White and Coach Heupel to make the tribute a reality.

The use of helmet decals to honor individuals or events is not uncommon in college football. For instance, Texas football teams wore decals in memory of flood victims, and TCU honored Mike Leach with pirate flag stickers during a playoff game.

Parton's influence extended beyond music, as she was celebrated for her philanthropy and contributions to the arts. Her passing prompted tributes from various public figures, including President Donald Trump, who called for flags to be lowered to half-staff. As reported by Irish Star, Parton's impact was acknowledged by leaders across the political spectrum, highlighting her role as a champion of the working class.