The Who Reunite With Drummer Zak Starkey After Messy Split

Guess "Who's" back? Zak Starkey on drums for The Who.

Starkey, who was fired from the legendary rock band twice in 2025 following a messy split, has reunited with his bandmates.

The drummer’s surprise return comes after he and singer Roger Daltrey appeared to bury the hatchet. During a recent solo show in Las Vegas, Daltrey told fans that The Who had been rehearsing with Starkey again and that “it sounded great," per Consequence.



Starkey responded on Instagram, sharing his excitement about returning to the band. “Lookin forward to tearin it up with The Who again,” he wrote. “I’m so happy to be back playing the music I love with people I love. It’s good to be home."



Starkey joined the iconic group in 1994 and spent nearly three decades with the group before his tumultuous departure.



The Who completed their North American farewell tour in 2025, and though they don't currently have any tour dates scheduled, Starkey’s return suggests fans may get another chance to see the classic rockers together.