Tom Hardy Raps As 'Frankie Pulitzer' On New Joint Album With Czarface
By Tony M. Centeno
August 31, 2026
Tom Hardy, a.k.a. "Frankie Pulitzer," is flexing his skills on the mic alongside some hip-hop legends for his first-ever rap album.
The Venom actor teamed up with Czarface, a trio consisting of veteran artists 7L, Esoteric, and Wu-Tang Clan's Inspectah Deck, to release their joint album Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer. The album begins with its lead single "Brothers Grimm," which gives fans a preview of how Frankie Pulitzer gets down. The 15-track project has Pulitzer rapping over 7L's boom-bap beats alongside Deck and other surprise guests, including Busta Rhymes, Method Man, El-P of Run The Jewels, and Kendra Morris.
Tom Hardy doesn't forget about his ties to the Marvel and DC universes on the album. On songs like "Raw Forever," he drops bars influenced by Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s “Spider-Man,” and Marvel's latest antagonist, Doctor Doom. He also revives his infamous "Bane" voice from The Dark Knight Rises on "Grim-Visaged War."
"I be somewhat of a scientist like Willem Defoe/If you know then you know," he raps on "Raw Forever." "Goblin up crumbs, hit ‘em with the fly, kill ‘em with the low/Profile, no smile, exile the old style."
Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer was announced back in June. Following the release of "Brothers Grimm," the supergroup and Hardy dropped singles like "All It Takes Is One Bad Day" and shared the music video for "Mad Technology." In the visuals, Czarface, Frankie, and Meth meet up and drop their verses on a rooftop in New York City.
Watch the video below and listen to Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer on iHeartRadio now.