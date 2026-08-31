Tom Hardy Raps As 'Frankie Pulitzer' On New Joint Album With Czarface

Tom Hardy doesn't forget about his ties to the Marvel and DC universes on the album. On songs like "Raw Forever," he drops bars influenced by Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin from 2002’s “Spider-Man,” and Marvel's latest antagonist, Doctor Doom. He also revives his infamous "Bane" voice from The Dark Knight Rises on "Grim-Visaged War."



"I be somewhat of a scientist like Willem Defoe/If you know then you know," he raps on "Raw Forever." "Goblin up crumbs, hit ‘em with the fly, kill ‘em with the low/Profile, no smile, exile the old style."



Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer was announced back in June. Following the release of "Brothers Grimm," the supergroup and Hardy dropped singles like "All It Takes Is One Bad Day" and shared the music video for "Mad Technology." In the visuals, Czarface, Frankie, and Meth meet up and drop their verses on a rooftop in New York City.



Watch the video below and listen to Czarface Meets Frankie Pulitzer on iHeartRadio now.

