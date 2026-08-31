Tropical Threats Target Gulf Coast And Florida As Dolly Remnants Approach

America is facing a double tropical threat as two weather systems tracked by the National Hurricane Center move toward the Gulf Coast and Florida. Forecasters are closely monitoring Invest AL97, an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico that could quickly become a tropical depression or even a named storm before making landfall.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the system was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River on Monday morning and was moving west at about five mph. The NHC has issued a tropical storm warning for parts of the northwestern Gulf Coast, stretching from Port Bolivar, Texas, to the Vermilion/Cameron Parish Line in Louisiana. The system is forecast to continue west-northwest and could strengthen further before reaching the Upper Texas or southwestern Louisiana coast by Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, the remnants of Tropical Storm Dolly are moving westward across the Caribbean. The system is bringing showers and thunderstorms to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and the northern Leeward Islands, but the NHC says redevelopment over the next day or two remains unlikely as Dolly moves at about 23 mph toward the west to west-northwest.

For Florida, the main impact from Dolly’s remnants will likely be increased rain chances later this week as the system’s moisture moves into the state. Current forecast models do not show significant strengthening of the system as it nears Florida. There remains only a slim chance that Dolly could regenerate in the Gulf or southwest Atlantic later in the week or over Labor Day weekend.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor both systems for any changes. Residents along the Gulf Coast and in Florida are encouraged to stay updated with the latest advisories.