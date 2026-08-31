Twisted Sister Play First Show With Sebastian Bach On Vocals: Watch

By Will Mendelson

August 31, 2026

Twisted Sister In Concert At The Hard Rock
Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Twisted Sister have officially hit the stage with Sebastian Bach as their new frontman.

The rock band performed on Friday (Aug. 28) in Sayreville, N.J., under the name Bent Brother — an alter ego Twisted Sister have previously used for secret shows.

Fan-shot video from the concert shows Bach putting his own spin on Twisted Sister’s classic material, delivering powerful vocals throughout the performance.

Bach joined Twisted Sister with Dee Snider’s blessing after the former frontman announced earlier this year that he was stepping away from the band due to health challenges.

The iconic rockers are preparing to launch their 2026 tour on Sept. 4. The trek will feature support from Rockett Mania, a cover band led by Poison drummer Rikki Rockett.

Watch the performance from Twisted Sister's Friday show below.

Twisted Sister
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