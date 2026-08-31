USC Expects Better Attendance After Opener

By iHeartRadio

August 31, 2026

San Jose State v USC
Photo: Kevin Terrell / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

The University of Southern California (USC) is optimistic about improved attendance for its upcoming home games following a sparse turnout for the season opener against San Jose State on Saturday (August 29). Despite an announced crowd of over 51,000, the actual attendance appeared significantly lower due to the extreme heat, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit at the noon kickoff.

USC acknowledged the factors contributing to the low turnout, including the oppressive heat and the early kickoff time. The U.S. National Weather Service had issued an extreme heat advisory for the Los Angeles area, making conditions challenging for fans. In response, USC allowed attendees to bring in more water and set up cooling stations in shaded areas of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The game, which ended in a 42-26 victory for the Trojans, was USC's lowest-attended home opener since 2018. The university issued a statement expressing gratitude to the fans who attended and emphasized the importance of a lively atmosphere for the team's performance. USC also reiterated its high expectations for attendance, especially with marquee matchups against top-ranked teams like Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington scheduled later in the season.

Social media reactions were mixed, with some criticizing the low turnout as a sign of waning interest in USC football, while others pointed to the weather and quality of the opponent as deterrents. USC fans have historically been among the most supportive in the nation, averaging over 67,000 attendees per game in 2025, ranking them in the top 25 of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

The university hopes that with more favorable weather and high-profile opponents, attendance will rebound, providing the electric atmosphere the team thrives on.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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