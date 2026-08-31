Watch: Shinedown’s Brent Smith Honors 'Beloved' Dolly Parton

Shinedown frontman Brent Smith is remembering Dolly Parton and the lasting impact she had on his life and music.

During a recent interview with Australian Musician, Smith opened up about his country music influences following Parton’s death, revealing that her music was a major part of his childhood.

“My country influences came from Dolly’s era,” the rocker revealed. “She was beloved by the entire planet.”

The "Second Chance" hitmaker also spoke about Parton’s influence will extend far beyond her lifetime, praising the “beautiful [and] positive impression” she left on the world.

“Dolly Parton will be talked about for centuries,” he continued. “I just feel lucky that we had her as long as we had her, and that I was alive during the same time that she was because she was just an extraordinary human being.”

Smith’s connection to country music also runs deep through his Tennessee roots. Shinedown embraced the genre with “Searchlight,” a country-rock song from the band’s new album Ei8ht, which dropped in May.

Watch the interview below.