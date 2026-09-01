2Pac’s Family Feels 'Elated And Relieved' After Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' Conviction

By Tony M. Centeno

September 1, 2026

Keefe D & 2Pac
Photo: Getty Images

Members of 2Pac's family were in attendance as Duane "Keefe D" Davis learned his fate at the end of Tupac Shakur's murder trial.

After a jury found Davis guilty on Monday, August 31, there were no audible reactions from the audience. Shakur’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, silently cried to herself and later got up to hug the prosecutors. As they hugged one another, Mopreme Shakur, 'Pac's half-brother, raised his fist in the air as the Shakur family finally received justice 30 years after the influential rapper's death. 2Pac's cousin, Aiysha Obafemi, said the family is "elated and relieved" following the verdict.

"Above all, we honor Afeni Shakur -- a mother whose strength and unshakable belief in her son's truth carried this fight long before any of us knew where it would lead,” Obafemi told ABC News. "The family of Tupac Amaru Shakur is elated and relieved by today's verdict. We would like to thank the jury for thoughtfully fulfilling their duty and carefully listening to all the evidence. Our deepest appreciation goes out to our family, friends, loved ones and all of Tupac's fans, who have always provided their love and support.”

Davis was convicted of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting that killed 2Pac on September 7, 1996. Prosecutors alleged that Davis organized the shooting after 'Pac and Orlando Anderson, who's Davis' nephew, fought at the MGM Grand earlier that night. They pointed to past interviews and Davis' book, in which the 63-year-old admitted to being in the car during the shooting. They also described him as a "shot caller" who directed the gunman to fire at 'Pac.

"We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to the marshals and advocates who supported and protected us throughout this process,” Obafemi said. "Your steady presence and care did not go unnoticed, and we are forever grateful. While this verdict is decades in the making, this is not the end of the story. Tupac's legacy and impact on the world lives on, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep his spirit alive."

Davis also had a gang enhancement added to his charge, but prosecutors decided to drop it. The jury took about 90 minutes to deliberate following closing arguments on Monday. The trial lasted for a week. Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13. He faces life in prison, but he plans to appeal the verdict.

See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the historic verdict below.

2Pac
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices