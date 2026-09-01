2Pac’s Family Feels 'Elated And Relieved' After Duane 'Keefe D' Davis' Conviction

"Above all, we honor Afeni Shakur -- a mother whose strength and unshakable belief in her son's truth carried this fight long before any of us knew where it would lead,” Obafemi told ABC News. "The family of Tupac Amaru Shakur is elated and relieved by today's verdict. We would like to thank the jury for thoughtfully fulfilling their duty and carefully listening to all the evidence. Our deepest appreciation goes out to our family, friends, loved ones and all of Tupac's fans, who have always provided their love and support.”



Davis was convicted of first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon in connection to the shooting that killed 2Pac on September 7, 1996. Prosecutors alleged that Davis organized the shooting after 'Pac and Orlando Anderson, who's Davis' nephew, fought at the MGM Grand earlier that night. They pointed to past interviews and Davis' book, in which the 63-year-old admitted to being in the car during the shooting. They also described him as a "shot caller" who directed the gunman to fire at 'Pac.



"We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to the marshals and advocates who supported and protected us throughout this process,” Obafemi said. "Your steady presence and care did not go unnoticed, and we are forever grateful. While this verdict is decades in the making, this is not the end of the story. Tupac's legacy and impact on the world lives on, and we will continue to do everything we can to keep his spirit alive."



Davis also had a gang enhancement added to his charge, but prosecutors decided to drop it. The jury took about 90 minutes to deliberate following closing arguments on Monday. The trial lasted for a week. Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on October 13. He faces life in prison, but he plans to appeal the verdict.



See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the historic verdict below.