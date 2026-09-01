Bank Of America VP Dies In Times Square Stabbing

In a tragic incident on Monday (August 31), Erin Piacenti, a Vice President at Bank of America, was fatally stabbed in Times Square, New York City. The attack occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time, when a female suspect, identified as Pamela Cisneros, attacked Piacenti and a 68-year-old man with knives. The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to the scene, and after an unsuccessful attempt to subdue Cisneros with a Taser, officers shot her. Cisneros later died at the hospital.

Piacenti, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the male victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and is in stable condition. According to Al Jazeera, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch stated that the attack appeared random and unprovoked. Times Square, known as the "Crossroads of the World," sees between 200,000 and 250,000 pedestrians daily, making it one of the busiest areas in the city.

Bank of America expressed their grief in a statement, saying, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague. She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones."

Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Commissioner Tisch have extended their condolences to the victims' families, emphasizing the city's commitment to supporting them in the aftermath of this tragedy.