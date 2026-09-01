Cardinals' Rookie Love Uncertain For Opener

Arizona Cardinals rookie running back Jeremiyah Love may not be ready for the team's season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 13. Love, the third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is dealing with an ankle injury he sustained during the Cardinals' preseason opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite his impressive performance in that game, where he gained 72 scrimmage yards on 14 touches, his status remains uncertain.

Head coach Mike LaFleur has been noncommittal about Love's availability, stating that the rookie is "progressing" but refraining from confirming his participation in Week 1. According to a report from Bleacher Report, Love suffered a high ankle sprain, which typically requires a lengthy recovery period. Fortunately, the injury did not require surgery, which would have significantly delayed his return.

The Cardinals are hopeful that Love can recover in time, but if he is unable to play, running back Tyler Allgeier is expected to take on the majority of the workload. Allgeier, who joined the Cardinals after a stint with the Atlanta Falcons, rushed for 514 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

The Cardinals, who struggled with their rushing attack last year, are looking to Love to bring a new dynamic to their backfield. In his final season at Notre Dame, Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, showcasing his potential as a game-changer for Arizona.

Yahoo Sports reports that Love's injury was initially downplayed, but soreness and swelling prompted the team to be cautious. The Cardinals opted to rest Love during the remaining preseason games, including their final matchup against the Green Bay Packers.