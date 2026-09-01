Chargers Sign Justin Herbert's Brother Patrick

The Los Angeles Chargers have reunited the Herbert brothers by signing tight end Patrick Herbert to their practice squad. Patrick joins his older brother, quarterback Justin Herbert, marking the first time they have been teammates since their college days at Oregon. During the 2019 season, Justin was a senior star while Patrick was a freshman.

Patrick Herbert's move to the Chargers comes after being waived by the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the roster-cut deadline. According to Bleacher Report, he had offers from multiple teams but chose to join his brother in Los Angeles. Patrick's addition to the practice squad provides him with an opportunity to continue developing his skills and potentially earn a spot on the active roster.

The Herbert brothers' reunion is a unique moment for the family, as siblings playing on the same NFL team is rare. Sports Illustrated highlights that while Patrick is on the practice squad, he will have the chance to work closely with the Chargers' tight end group, which includes Charlie Kolar, Oronde Gadsden, and David Njoku.

Patrick's time with the Jaguars saw him participate in preseason games, where he recorded two catches for 12 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite not making the Jaguars' final roster, Patrick's move to the Chargers offers him a fresh start and the chance to prove himself under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Chargers' 2026 season kicks off on September 13 against the Arizona Cardinals, and the Herbert brothers will be part of the same organization for the first time in their professional careers. This development adds another chapter to their shared football journey.