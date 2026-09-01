Chris Brown Says He Can’t Attend Court Hearing Due To His Tour With Usher

Brown was found liable after his dog attacked Avila while she was working at the singer's home in December 2020. She sustained severe injuries that left her face permanently disfigured and caused loss of vision. She sued Brown in 2021 and faced him at a trial held in June. She won the lawsuit and was awarded $12.9 million. A judge also ruled that Avila may be entitled to a share of the profits from Brown's tour with Usher to satisfy the judgment.



The examination would help Avila and her attorneys get more information about the singer's assets. Brown says that he now lives in Nevada, which is well over 150 miles from the Van Nuys courthouse. In his motion, Brown claimed that the examination was unlawful because California law limits hearings to be held within a 150-mile radius of a person’s residence. He also requested a new trial for the case. A hearing for Brown's request is scheduled for September.



Chris Brown is currently on "The R&B Tour" with Usher, which has sold out stadiums around the country. The tour is expected to end in December, but now it seems like it could continue into next year.

