Chris Brown Says He Can’t Attend Court Hearing Due To His Tour With Usher
By Tony M. Centeno
September 1, 2026
Chris Brown says he won't be able to attend a court hearing for his former housekeeper's case because of his tour with Usher.
According to a report Complex published on Monday, August 31, the Grammy Award-winning singer's legal team recently filed a motion and an attached declaration that says he can't appear for a judgment debtor examination with Maria Avila and her attorneys. He listed a couple of reasons why he can't make it to the hearing.
“Mr. Brown’s ongoing travel makes Plaintiffs’ request particularly problematic,” the filing reads, before revealing that there are “ongoing late-stage discussions about extending this tour internationally through the end of 2027.”
Brown was found liable after his dog attacked Avila while she was working at the singer's home in December 2020. She sustained severe injuries that left her face permanently disfigured and caused loss of vision. She sued Brown in 2021 and faced him at a trial held in June. She won the lawsuit and was awarded $12.9 million. A judge also ruled that Avila may be entitled to a share of the profits from Brown's tour with Usher to satisfy the judgment.
The examination would help Avila and her attorneys get more information about the singer's assets. Brown says that he now lives in Nevada, which is well over 150 miles from the Van Nuys courthouse. In his motion, Brown claimed that the examination was unlawful because California law limits hearings to be held within a 150-mile radius of a person’s residence. He also requested a new trial for the case. A hearing for Brown's request is scheduled for September.
Chris Brown is currently on "The R&B Tour" with Usher, which has sold out stadiums around the country. The tour is expected to end in December, but now it seems like it could continue into next year.