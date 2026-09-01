Clancy Jury To Keep Deliberating

The jury in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial in Massachusetts remains deadlocked after four days of deliberations. On Tuesday (September 1), the jury informed Judge William F. Sullivan that they were unable to reach a unanimous decision. Despite this, the judge instructed them to continue deliberating.

Lindsay Clancy, a 36-year-old former labor and delivery nurse, is accused of strangling her three young children in January 2023. She has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder by reason of insanity, citing postpartum psychosis as the cause. Prosecutors argue that Clancy acted intentionally and premeditatedly, while the defense claims she was not criminally responsible due to a severe mental health disorder.

Jurors have been deliberating since Thursday (August 27), reviewing over 80 witnesses and 300 exhibits. They have the option to convict Clancy of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, or find her not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility. If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Clancy could be committed to a mental health facility.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its focus on postpartum psychosis, a rare mental illness affecting up to two in 1,000 women after childbirth. Symptoms can include delusional beliefs and hallucinations, which the defense argues Clancy experienced.

The jury, composed of nine women and three men, will return to court on Wednesday (September 2) to continue deliberations. If they remain deadlocked, Judge Sullivan may declare a mistrial, leaving open the possibility of a retrial.