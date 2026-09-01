Colts GM Expects Allen To Play Week One

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to play in the season opener despite his recent arrest for allegedly driving under the influence. Colts General Manager Chris Ballard expressed support for the 34-year-old player, emphasizing Allen's high character and the need for "some grace" after what he described as a mistake.

Allen was arrested early Sunday (August 30) in Indianapolis, just hours after participating in his first preseason game with the Colts. According to a Marion County inmate search, he faces preliminary charges of DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more and DUI endangering a person. Both charges are misdemeanors.

The veteran wide receiver, who signed a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Colts less than two weeks ago, has had a distinguished NFL career, primarily with the Los Angeles Chargers. Allen is the Chargers' all-time leading receiver and a six-time Pro Bowler. He joined the Colts to add depth to their receiving corps, alongside Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

The NFL could impose penalties under its personal conduct policy, which typically includes suspensions for first-time DUI offenses. However, Ballard remains optimistic about Allen's participation in the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.