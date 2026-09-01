Cubs Set Single-Game, Month Homer Records

The Chicago Cubs made history on Monday night (August 31) at Wrigley Field by hitting a franchise-record nine home runs in a 17-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. This power surge capped off a record-setting August in which the Cubs hit 62 home runs, setting a National League record for a single month.

Alex Bregman led the charge with three home runs, marking his second three-homer game in just a few weeks. Other Cubs players contributing to the home run tally included Tyrone Taylor, Nico Hoerner, Seiya Suzuki, Carson Kelly, Matt Shaw, and Michael Conforto. Despite the offensive explosion, Pete Crow-Armstrong, a National League MVP candidate, did not hit a home run in the game. However, he led the team with 14 home runs in August, followed closely by Bregman with 12.

The Cubs' performance was a significant boost as they try to close the gap with the Brewers in the NL Central. Milwaukee still holds a seven-game lead, but the Cubs are comfortably in a Wild Card spot. Cubs starter Clay Holmes contributed to the win with six shutout innings, allowing the offense to shine.

The Brewers' starter, Kyle Harrison, struggled, allowing five home runs and nine earned runs in just 3 2/3 innings. First baseman Andrew Vaughn finished the game on the mound for the Brewers, giving up three more home runs.

The Cubs' 62 home runs in August surpassed the previous NL record held by the 2023 Braves and is second only to the 2019 Yankees' 74 home runs in a calendar month. This offensive prowess has energized the Cubs as they head into the final stretch of the season, aiming to maintain their momentum into the playoffs.