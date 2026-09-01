Dame Dash's Life Rights Will Be Auctioned Off To Help Satisfy His Debt

In addition to the life rights, the winning bidder will receive “100 hours of video content, photographs, and memorabilia," which they can use to create films, documentaries, and/or books. They will also gain the rights to “an unreleased, in-development documentary/film project" that Dash is attached to. The music executive has reportedly been shopping the film around to potential directors.



The deadline to participate in the auction is September 23. There's already an initial bidder who has put down $37,000. Everlasting Films, LLC, which producer and writer Brianne Berkson owns, could face matching bids and is entitled to a $3,700 fee if someone outbids it. If an auction is necessary, it will happen on October 1. Bids must be placed in $10,000 increments, so it'll cost at least $47,000 to purchase Dame's life rights.



Dame Dash will not receive any of the profits from the sale. The proceeds will go directly to Dash's creditors. Once the auction is complete, Judge Roberta A. Colton, who's overseeing the bankruptcy case in Florida, agreed to meet with the trustee and the highest bidder on October 27 to provide her ultimate approval of the sale. As of this report, Dame Dash has not commented on the update.

