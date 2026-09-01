D'Backs' Marte Apologizes For No-Show

Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte publicly apologized to manager Torey Lovullo on Monday (August 31) for not showing up to a game in Boston last month. The three-time All-Star cited pain in his left knee as the reason for his absence, which led to his placement on the injured list for two weeks.

Marte's unexpected no-show left the Diamondbacks scrambling as they fought to stay in the National League Wild Card race. Upon his return to Chase Field, Marte was met with boos from the home fans during a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. He expressed surprise at the reaction but remained hopeful it would improve over time.

Marte addressed the media, admitting he "failed Lovullo by not showing up" and emphasized that the decision was solely his. The absence has been a distraction for the team, which has not made the postseason since 2023. Marte's return is expected to bolster the lineup, as he has hit .249 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs this season.

Despite the incident, Marte's teammates have mostly supported him, though some expressed frustration over the timing. Marte's apology was accepted by his teammates, and he vowed to stay healthy to help the team.

The Diamondbacks went 7-6 during Marte's absence and are currently half a game behind the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot. Lovullo, who has managed Marte for a decade, defended his player, stating, "We all have bad moments and bad days—things we regret."