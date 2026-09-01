Drake Performs 'ICEMAN' Songs For The First Time During Don Toliver's Show

“I appreciate you for inspiring us all," Don said. "You know damn well this s**t wouldn’t be this s**t if you ain’t do this. I appreciate you. You ain’t just inspired me, you’ve inspired all of us."



Don Toliver's tour has been full of surprises. During his recent stop in Miami, Toliver brought out Justin Timberlake to deliver a rare performance of "Rock Your Body" and "BODY." Ye and Travis Scott also joined him during his stop in Los Angeles back in June. The Chicago native performed "Runaway" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing," while Scott helped Ye perform "FATHER." He also presented Toliver with a fresh chain in honor of all his success. While he was in New York, Toliver stunned the crowd by inviting SZA and Peso Pluma to perform with him.



Check out more moments from Don Toliver's tour stop in Toronto below.