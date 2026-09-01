Drake Performs 'ICEMAN' Songs For The First Time During Don Toliver's Show

By Tony M. Centeno

September 1, 2026

Drake & Don Toliver
Photo: Getty Images

Drake shocked thousands of fans by pulling up to Don Toliver's tour stop in his hometown.

The Houston native crossed the border and invaded Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Monday night, August 31, for the latest stop of his "NITROUS OCTANE World Tour." After performing a slew of his hits from "E85" to "BODY," Toliver invited Drizzy onstage to the tune of his latest hit, "Shabang." Drake performed the song from his recent album ICEMAN for the first time, along with other bangers like "Burning Bridges" and "Janice STFU." Before The Boy walked offstage, Don Toliver made sure to give him his flowers.

“I appreciate you for inspiring us all," Don said. "You know damn well this s**t wouldn’t be this s**t if you ain’t do this. I appreciate you. You ain’t just inspired me, you’ve inspired all of us."

Don Toliver's tour has been full of surprises. During his recent stop in Miami, Toliver brought out Justin Timberlake to deliver a rare performance of "Rock Your Body" and "BODY." Ye and Travis Scott also joined him during his stop in Los Angeles back in June. The Chicago native performed "Runaway" and "Can't Tell Me Nothing," while Scott helped Ye perform "FATHER." He also presented Toliver with a fresh chain in honor of all his success. While he was in New York, Toliver stunned the crowd by inviting SZA and Peso Pluma to perform with him.

Check out more moments from Don Toliver's tour stop in Toronto below.

Don ToliverDrake
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