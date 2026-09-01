Ex-TCU Player Charged With Teammate Assault

By iHeartRadio

September 1, 2026

2026 Big 12 Football Media Days
Photo: Stacy Revere / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

A former Texas Christian University (TCU) football player, Jacob Fields, has been charged with assaulting his teammate, Dozie Ezukanma. Police allege that Fields, a wide receiver, punched and kicked Ezukanma in the head earlier this month inside the TCU football training facility. The incident reportedly occurred after Ezukanma outperformed Fields during practice.

Ezukanma was hospitalized for three days due to a brain bleed resulting from what witnesses described as a sucker punch. Following the incident, Fields was dismissed from the football team and arrested on Sunday (August 30) for aggravated assault.

Legal proceedings are expected to follow, as Fields is now free on bond. The incident has sparked discussions on team dynamics and the pressures athletes face in competitive environments.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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