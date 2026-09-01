Fired UT Professor Calling Settlement 'Not Actual Justice'

Former University of Tennessee professor Tamar Shirinian has described her $1.9 million settlement with the university as "not actual justice." The settlement follows her dismissal over a Facebook comment about conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Shirinian's lawsuit alleged political pressure from Republican Congressman Tim Burchett and an anonymous donor who threatened to withhold contributions unless she was fired.

The settlement, approved in June, ends Shirinian's federal lawsuit against the university but bars her from returning to the institution. Shirinian expressed her disappointment, stating, "They robbed me of a year of my professional life." Despite the settlement, she believes it does not rectify the damage done, although she hopes it deters similar actions in the future.

The controversy began in September 2025 when Shirinian commented on a Facebook post, saying the "world is better off" without Kirk. Her comment, shared and amplified by a conservative social media provocateur, led to swift action by the university, culminating in her dismissal in February. Despite deleting the post and apologizing, Shirinian was placed on administrative leave and later fired.

Shirinian plans to continue her academic pursuits, including writing projects and eventually returning to teaching. She remains critical of a new Tennessee law that strips tenure protections, fearing it could be used against her if she were to return to UT. Shirinian encourages university employees to resist restrictions on their rights by powerful figures.

The settlement is one of the largest free-speech lawsuit settlements in the country, highlighting ongoing debates about free speech and political pressure in academia. Shirinian's case is among several involving firings over social media posts about Kirk, with others also receiving significant payouts.