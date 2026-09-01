Florida To Remove All Flock Cameras From State Highway Roads

Florida's Department of Transportation (FDOT) has announced the removal of all Flock cameras from state highway roads due to privacy concerns and reports of misuse. On Monday (August 31), FDOT issued a memorandum directing local law enforcement agencies to remove automated license plate readers (ALPRs), including Flock cameras, from state highway rights-of-way within 30 days. If agencies fail to comply, FDOT will remove the devices themselves by the deadline of September 30, 2026.

The memorandum cites the rapid growth in the use of ALPRs and concerns over data privacy and surveillance as reasons for the removal. FDOT will also cease issuing permits for new license plate reader systems within its jurisdiction. The order does not ban local law enforcement agencies from using ALPRs on roads controlled by counties or cities, but several municipalities have already taken steps to end their relationships with Flock.

Governor Ron DeSantis has expressed concerns about the widespread use of ALPRs, describing it as "out of control." During a recent news conference, he emphasized the importance of balancing law enforcement tools with privacy protections, stating that he does not want Florida to become a "surveillance state." DeSantis called for legislative action to address these concerns, including an artificial intelligence bill of rights.

The decision follows several incidents of misuse, including the arrest of a Haines City police officer for using Flock cameras to track his estranged wife's car. Privacy advocates argue that these cases may only represent a fraction of the misuse occurring.

Flock Safety, the company behind the cameras, has announced new safeguards to prevent misuse, such as reducing data retention periods and implementing an audit system to flag suspicious activity. However, privacy advocates believe these measures do not fully address the broader concerns about surveillance.

The removal of Flock cameras from state highways is part of a larger debate over the balance between public safety and privacy in the use of surveillance technology. While the current order applies only to state highways, further legislative action could extend restrictions to city and county roads.