Galliano Won't Be Honored At 2027 Met Gala

Famed fashion designer John Galliano will not be featured at the 2027 Met Gala following backlash over his past anti-Semitic remarks. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York announced the cancellation of the "John Galliano: Horizons" exhibit, which was set to coincide with the annual Met Gala. Galliano, who was previously convicted of anti-Semitic abuse in France, expressed regret for his past actions.

In a statement, Galliano said, "I remain fully accountable for the pain caused by my words in the past, particularly the hurt I caused to the Jewish and Asian communities, and I remain deeply sorry for it." The designer, who has spoken about his struggles with addiction, was dismissed from Christian Dior in 2011 after making anti-Semitic comments. He later apologized, attributing his behavior to work-related stress and addiction.

The decision to cancel the exhibit came after significant criticism from various groups, including the Anti-Defamation League and New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin. Menin, who voiced her opposition to the Met's plans, stated, "Honoring Galliano is a serious mistake." She expressed satisfaction with the cancellation, stating it was the correct decision given the rising levels of anti-Semitism.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Met had initially planned to celebrate Galliano's career, including his time at Givenchy, Dior, and Maison Margiela. However, the exhibit's cancellation leaves the 2027 Met Gala without a theme. Galliano acknowledged that an exhibition would be painful for some and emphasized the importance of ongoing accountability and learning.

Variety noted that Galliano's decision was seen as courageous by some, including Vogue's Anna Wintour, who supported the cancellation. The Met has yet to announce a replacement for the Galliano exhibit, and it remains unclear if the Met Gala will be delayed.