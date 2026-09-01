ICE Arrests 50,000 People In August, Matching July’s Record High

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested about 50,000 people in August, maintaining the record pace of detentions first set in July during President Donald Trump’s second term. The arrest numbers for both months are the highest seen in a single month under the current administration, according to a senior Department of Homeland Security official and preliminary government data.

As reported by NBC News, the surge in arrests is part of a nationwide enforcement effort that has become less visible than earlier in the year, when high-profile raids drew public attention. Instead, ICE and local law enforcement are carrying out quieter operations, with arrests happening at traffic stops, airports, immigration check-ins, and even outside homes.

July’s arrest total was 49,571, representing a 15% increase from the previous record set in June. August’s numbers match that pace, reflecting a significant ramp-up in enforcement following a drop in February and March. The House of Representatives approved a $70 billion funding package for ICE and Border Patrol in June, making ICE the wealthiest law enforcement agency in U.S. history. This funding has allowed ICE to expand detention capacity and invest in new enforcement tools, such as electric gloves and robot dogs.

A growing share of those arrested have no criminal convictions or charges. In July, 51% of arrestees had no prior criminal record, a first under President Trump’s second term. Deportations also reached record highs, with nearly 34,000 people removed from the U.S. in July.

The administration has expanded partnerships with local law enforcement through the 287(g) program, allowing local officers to help with immigration enforcement. In addition, ICE doubled its force with more than 12,000 new hires this year, further boosting arrest capacity.

Much of the recent enforcement has focused on individuals who lost temporary protected status (TPS), especially Haitians and Syrians, after a Supreme Court ruling in June cleared the way for the administration to remove those protections. Advocacy groups report increased arrests and detentions, including the use of ankle monitors and new detention facilities.

Looking ahead, attorneys warn that the expiration of TPS for Salvadorans in September could lead to further increases in arrests and deportations. The Department of Homeland Security is also considering revoking up to 200,000 visas, mainly targeting those who applied for asylum after entering the U.S. on short-term visas.

As ICE continues its record pace of arrests, immigrant rights groups and legal advocates are bracing for ongoing changes in enforcement tactics and continued high numbers in the coming months.