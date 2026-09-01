Job Openings Held Steady In July

In July, the number of job openings in the United States remained steady at 7.3 million, according to the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). This figure aligns with market expectations, as reported by Trading Economics. The number and rate of hires were relatively unchanged, with 5.1 million hires recorded for the month.

The durable goods manufacturing sector led the way with the most job postings in July, reflecting a continued demand for skilled labor in this area. However, the professional and business services sector experienced a decrease in hires, indicating a shift in employment dynamics within these industries.

According to Manufacturing Dive, the manufacturing industry added 5,000 jobs in July, marking a significant improvement from the previous year, which saw 11,000 job cuts. The transportation equipment sector gained nearly 12,000 workers, while the food industry lost over 6,000 employees.

The Revelio Public Labor Statistics report highlighted that the economy added 79,200 jobs in July, driven by gains in the health care and manufacturing sectors. However, the leisure and hospitality sectors saw declines in employment, with notable losses at companies like Starbucks and Inspire Brands.

Overall, the hiring rate in the U.S. decreased slightly, while the rate of attrition remained unchanged. Active job postings increased by 0.3% month over month, with the most significant gains in professional and business services and public administration. Despite the steady job openings, the employment landscape continues to evolve, with various sectors experiencing different trends in hiring and layoffs.