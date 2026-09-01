Kelly Clarkson’s Final 'Kellyoke' Was Her 'Most Requested' Song Ever

In addition to "Golden," Clarkson also belted out other fan-requested songs, including her own hits "Since U Been Gone," "Stronger" and "Piece by Piece." Ahead of the final show, showrunner and executive producer Alex Duda spoke with People about making the last few episodes a "celebration" of the previous seven seasons of the talk show.

"We just tried to make it be a celebration, especially that last episode, tried to make that be for the fans and help them help us say goodbye," said Duda. "And for seven years, we listened to them like, 'What songs did you want to hear and what moments did you want to see again?' So it seemed like the right thing to do was to do a whole show that was by request."

Clarkson announced in February that her eponymous talk show would end after seven years, telling fans that it "was not an easy decision" to make.

"I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show, and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner," she said.

She continued, "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn't goodbye. I'll still be making music, playing shows here and there, and you may catch me on The Voice from time to time... you never know where I might show up next."