Lindsay Clancy Jury Informs Judge It Is Unable To Reach A Unanimous Decision

After four days of deliberations, the jury in the Lindsay Clancy murder trial informed the judge they were deadlocked and have been unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

"After many hours of deliberation, we are unable to come to a unanimous decision," the jury wrote in a note to Judge William Sullivan, who instructed them to continue deliberations.

"I brought you back out because I know that this was a long trial. All right, I know there were over 80 witnesses. there were over 300 exhibits. And but because of that, I'm going to ask you to go back out, keeping in mind all of the instructions that I gave you to go out and to continue your deliberations at this time," Judge Sullivan said.

Clancy is facing three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children, Cora, Dawson and Callan. She has admitted to killing her children, but pleaded not guilty, claiming she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The trial centered on whether Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children, or if she was suffering from a rare mental illness known as postpartum psychosis. The defense argued that Clancy’s mental health deteriorated after giving birth, and suggested that overmedication played a significant role, citing testimony from expert witnesses such as Dr. Phillip Resnick, who said Clancy had no control over her actions due to severe mental illness.

The prosecution rebutted this argument with expert testimony, including Dr. Avram Mack and forensic psychologist Dr. Kirk Heilbrun, both of whom challenged the diagnosis of postpartum psychosis and maintained that Clancy could still distinguish right from wrong during the tragic events.

Testimony has included detailed discussions of Clancy’s mental health history, medication regimen, and her statements about hearing voices prior to the incident. Experts for both sides debated the consistency and credibility of these accounts, as well as whether her symptoms met clinical standards for psychosis or depression.