Lionel Richie Hospitalized After Concert, Remains In ICU

By Will Mendelson

September 1, 2026

Music Legend and Acrisure Brand Ambassador Lionel Richie Headlines Acrisure Amphitheater Opening Concert
Photo: Jeff Schear / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Lionel Richie was hospitalized following his concert in St. Louis last weekend.

The music legend, 77, checked himself into the ICU out of an abundance of caution shortly after performing on Saturday (Aug. 29), per TMZ.

Richie is currently on his "Sing a Song All Night Long" tour with Earth, Wind & Fire and during the concert, Richie reportedly asked his team to bring him a chair while performing the final song of the night, “All Night Long.”

The hospitalization comes just months after Richie experienced another health scare onstage.

During the opening night of his tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on June 24, Richie told the crowd he was feeling dizzy and performed part of the show while seated.

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down,” he joked at the time.

Richie ultimately cut the concert short and postponed two subsequent performances after doctors advised him to rest and recover.

He returned to the stage June 30. "I had you worried there for a minute, huh?" the "Easy" crooner joked to the crowd, per TribLive.

Lionel Richie
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