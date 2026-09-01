Mary Austin Remembers Freddie Mercury With Lyrics, Photos In New Book

By Will Mendelson

September 1, 2026

TOPSHOT-FRANCE-CONCERT-QUEEN-MERCURY
Photo: JEAN-CLAUDE COUTAUSSE / AFP / Getty Images

Freddie Mercury’s longtime friend and former fiancée Mary Austin is offering fans an intimate look at the Queen frontman’s creative life.

Austin shared personal memories in the new book A Life in Lyrics: The Official Creative Legacy of Freddie Mercury, which dropped Tuesday (Sept. 1). The book explores the stories behind some of Mercury’s biggest songs through handwritten lyrics, sketches, photos and other personal artifacts.

Among the items featured are the legendary musician's early handwritten lyrics and notes showing him working out the iconic opera section of “Bohemian Rhapsody” in 1974.

Austin recalled hearing pieces of the song as Mercury created it before finally experiencing the finished version.

“It was so unlike anything else — you didn’t quite know what you were listening to at first,” she wrote, per PEOPLE. “But it carried you with it.”

The book also offers glimpses into Mercury’s life away from the stage, including his love for his cats, early artwork and playful personality.

Freddie Mercury
Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Wearables

© 2026 iHeartMedia, Inc.

  • Help
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
  • AdChoicesAd Choices