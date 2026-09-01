Massachusetts Voters Heading To Polls For Competitive Primaries

Massachusetts voters are heading to the polls today (Tuesday, September 1) for the state's primary elections, with polling stations open until 8 p.m. Eastern time. The most closely watched race is the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, where 80-year-old incumbent Ed Markey is facing a challenge from 47-year-old Congressman Seth Moulton.

Markey, who has been in the Senate since 2013, is campaigning on his record and progressive values, including support for Medicare for All and climate change initiatives. He has received endorsements from prominent figures like U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Markey stated, "I'm more energized than I've ever been before. I am crisscrossing the state. I am fighting for families."

Moulton, representing Massachusetts' 6th Congressional District since 2015, is advocating for a new generation of leadership. He emphasizes his military service and progressive agenda, calling for universal healthcare and education reforms. Moulton has also proposed age limits for Congress, similar to those for Massachusetts judges. He remarked, "We should have age limits for Congress, just like we have age limits for Massachusetts judges."

According to Ballotpedia, the Democratic primary is expected to be a battleground, with recent polls showing Markey leading Moulton. Other key races include nominations for governor, congressional districts, and various state and local offices.

The outcome of today's primaries will set the stage for the general election on November 3, 2026. Voters are encouraged to participate in shaping the future leadership of Massachusetts.