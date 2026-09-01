Miley Cyrus Changes Name Ahead Of New Era 'Bass Persuades'
By Sarah Tate
September 1, 2026
She's just being Miley.
The artist formerly known as Miley Cyrus suddenly dropped her last name across social media on Monday (August 31), choosing instead to only go by Miley, ahead of her new era, per Page Six. That era was finally announced on Tuesday (September 1) when Miley confirmed that her 10th studio album Bass Persuades is dropping later this month, a follow-up to 2025's Something Beautiful.
Miley shared the album artwork on Instagram, a black-and-white headshot of the singer with a white rose in her mouth, alongside a message explaining what the title Bass Persuades means to her.
"Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That's what the title means to me."
She continued, "Thank you for being a part of making my wildest dreams come true. I sincerely hope you love this album. ❤️ Miley"
In addition to the album announcement, Miley also revealed that she will perform the project at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, one of her favorite venues, on October 16 and 18, marking her first time taking that particular stage.
"It's been a while. The Hollywood Bowl is my favorite place to experience music and see my favorite artists," she said on Instagram. "I've sat in those seats many times, but I've never taken the stage. LA is my heart and I'm bringing it home. See you there."
Bass Persuades drops September 18.