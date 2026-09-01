Miley Cyrus Changes Name Ahead Of New Era 'Bass Persuades'

She's just being Miley.

The artist formerly known as Miley Cyrus suddenly dropped her last name across social media on Monday (August 31), choosing instead to only go by Miley, ahead of her new era, per Page Six. That era was finally announced on Tuesday (September 1) when Miley confirmed that her 10th studio album Bass Persuades is dropping later this month, a follow-up to 2025's Something Beautiful.

Miley shared the album artwork on Instagram, a black-and-white headshot of the singer with a white rose in her mouth, alongside a message explaining what the title Bass Persuades means to her.

"Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on. It is powerful, vulnerable, sweet and strong. Heart full, heartache, every part of life in between. That's what the title means to me."