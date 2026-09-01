Milwaukee Mayor Announces Changes To Flock System Usage

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has announced significant changes to the Milwaukee Police Department's (MPD) use of the Flock automated license plate reader system. The changes come amid growing criticism and allegations of misuse by former MPD staffers. According to the mayor, officers and detectives will no longer have direct access to the Flock system; instead, only supervisors will handle its operation. The system will be limited to investigating "Part 1" crimes, such as homicide, rape, and burglary.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Wisconsin has welcomed these changes but maintains that the Flock system remains highly invasive and should require a warrant for use. The ACLU noted that while the changes are a step forward, further oversight and transparency are necessary.

The decision follows investigations into three officers accused of abusing the system. The MPD defended the Flock cameras, citing their role in solving crimes, including locating suspects like Thomas Zollicoffer, who was accused of multiple homicides. However, the misuse of the system has led to calls for stricter regulations.

The Milwaukee Common Council has demanded answers from the MPD regarding Flock safeguards, giving the department until September 30 to respond. Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic has suggested that defunding or canceling the program is a possibility, though she emphasized the need for a public discussion on the matter.

The ACLU of Wisconsin has highlighted the potential for abuse, noting past incidents where officers used the system for personal surveillance. They advocate for a Community Control Over Police Surveillance (CCOPS) Ordinance to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of surveillance technology.