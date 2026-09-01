Oladipo Asks NBA Teams For Chance To Revive Career

Victor Oladipo, a 34-year-old former NBA All-Star, is seeking a return to the league after a series of injuries sidelined his career. In an article for The Players' Tribune, Oladipo expressed his desire to play again, stating he is healthy and ready to contribute on the court. He held a private pro day in July to demonstrate his recovery and readiness to NBA teams.

Oladipo last played in the NBA during the 2022-2023 season with the Miami Heat, appearing in 42 games before a knee injury ended his season. Since then, he has worked on his recovery, even relearning how to walk after multiple surgeries on his quad tendon. He also played for the Wisconsin Herd in the G League, averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over 15 games.

Drafted second overall by the Orlando Magic in 2013, Oladipo has played for several teams, including the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player in 2018 and earned two All-Star selections. His career averages include 16.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game over 10 seasons.

Oladipo's open workout in Las Vegas, held during the 2026 NBA Summer League, was attended by NBA executives, scouts, and coaches. He hopes to prove he can return to his pre-injury form and contribute to a team in the upcoming season.