Olivia Rodrigo Details Bringing Daisy Chain Fields To Life: 'Totally Surreal'

Olivia Rodrigo is blown away by the response to her very first Daisy Chain Fields.

The "drop dead" singer, 23, opened up about bringing her all-women music festival to life during "iHeartRadio Presents: Olivia Rodrigo: Songs from Daisy Chain Fields" on Monday (August 31). The 30-minute broadcast featured a special Q&A with Rodrigo hosted by Sisanie as well as live performances from her set at the August 29 festival, including songs from her new album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, available now via Geffen Records.

The festival included performances from Rodrigo, Chappell Roan, Bikini Kill, Doechii, Die Spitz, Eli, Garbage, Mitski, Not For Radio, Quiet Light, Rachel Chinouriri, Santigold and The Breeders as well as special guests Stevie Nicks, Karen O and Sarah McLachlan.

Interspersed with songs from her set, including live renditions of her songs "drop dead," "the cure" and "stupid song," Rodrigo shared some insight with Sisanie into the making of Daisy Chain Fields, from the festival selling out in 30 minutes and donating all proceeds to organizations advocating for women and girls to being inspired by Sarah MacLachlan's groundbreaking Lilith Fair music festival in the '90s and picking "all of my favorite artists" for the "enthusiastic" star-packed lineup, watching Daisy Chain Fields become a reality has been "totally surreal."

The special concluded with Rodrigo's duet with Nicks, the pair singing the classic Fleetwood Mac song "Landslide" to close out the festival. While reliving the performance, Rodrigo explained that the collab is something she will never forget and calling it the "most magical moment" she could have imagined.

While the inaugural Daisy Chain Fields was a one-day event, Rodrigo said she hopes to make it a multiple-day, annual festival in the future. Though she kept details of her plans a secret, she teased that she has "so many big dreams for Daisy Chain."

On Sunday, Rodrigo reflected on the success of Daisy Chain Fields in a heartfelt note on Instagram, calling it the "greatest joy of my career."

"I am still in a bit of disbelief that it happened," she said, "and I still feel incapable of properly expressing the gratitude that I feel for every person who believed in this vision and fought so hard to make it a reality."