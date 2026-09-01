President Trump Asks Apple To Rename Lake Ontario To Lake America

President Donald Trump has reached out to Apple, requesting the tech giant to rename Lake Ontario to "Lake America" on its Maps platform. This request follows an executive order signed by Trump amid escalating trade tensions with Canada. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum revealed on Fox Business Network that Trump personally contacted Apple regarding the change.

The executive order, signed on Thursday (August 27), directs the Interior Department to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America. The order also instructs the update of the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS), the official U.S. map database. Google Maps has already implemented the change for U.S. users, displaying "Lake America," while Canadian users continue to see "Lake Ontario." For users outside the U.S. and Canada, both names are displayed.

The renaming has sparked controversy, particularly in Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney pointed out that the name Ontario originates from a Wendat word meaning "the lake is beautiful, the lake is big," and has been in use for over four centuries. Carney emphasized the historical significance of the name, noting it predates both Canada and the U.S.

Several Canadian agencies, including Hydro One and the Liquor Board of Ontario, temporarily displayed the name "Lake America" due to third-party mapping services. However, they have since apologized and are working to correct the issue.

The move comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada continue to rise. The U.S. recently imposed a 50% tariff on Canadian goods, prompting Canada to announce retaliatory tariffs. Despite the tensions, Canadian officials, including Ontario Premier Doug Ford, have dismissed the renaming, asserting that the lake will continue to be called Lake Ontario.