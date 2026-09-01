Prized Michigan Freshman Suffers Torn ACL

The University of Michigan's men's basketball team faces a significant setback as freshman guard Brandon McCoy Jr. will miss the entire 2026-27 season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. The injury occurred during the Wolverines' European tour last week. McCoy, a five-star recruit, was expected to play a crucial role this season after impressively averaging 14.5 points, five rebounds, and four steals in the team's first two exhibition games in Lithuania.

The injury happened just 20 seconds into Michigan's final exhibition game against Serbia's Mega Superbet on Sunday (August 27) in Montenegro. McCoy slipped near the basket after a steal, leading to his fall and subsequent injury. He was unable to put weight on his right leg and was carried off the court. According to Yahoo Sports, McCoy's absence is a considerable blow to Michigan's backcourt, as he was projected to be a key contributor this season.

Head Coach Mike Boynton Jr. expressed optimism about McCoy's potential impact on the team earlier this summer, highlighting his athleticism and defensive prowess. McCoy, described as an "alpha athlete," was anticipated to bring energy and skill to the Wolverines. As reported by Wolverines Wire, further updates on McCoy's surgery and recovery will be provided when available.

Despite the injury, Michigan concluded its European tour with an 84-81 victory over Mega Superbet, thanks to standout performances by Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney. The team, however, faced multiple injuries during the tour, with several players sidelined due to precautionary measures. The Detroit News reported that the Wolverines are set to return to the United States and will focus on recovery and preparation for the upcoming season.