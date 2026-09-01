Texans Set Week One Deadline For Stroud Deal

By iHeartRadio

September 1, 2026

Las Vegas Raiders v Houston Texans
Photo: Kenneth Richmond / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is facing a critical deadline to secure a contract extension. General Manager Nick Caserio announced that negotiations would cease once the team begins preparing for Week One of the NFL season. The Texans had already picked up Stroud's fifth-year option in April, ensuring his contract extends through 2027.

Caserio stated on Tuesday (August 31) that if an agreement isn't reached before the season starts, discussions will resume in the offseason. "If we don't get it figured out before the season starts, then it'll be something we address in the offseason," Caserio said, according to ESPN. The Texans and Stroud's representatives have been negotiating throughout the offseason, but no agreement is imminent.

Stroud, who was drafted second overall in 2023, has shown impressive performance with 28 regular-season wins, 10,876 passing yards, and 62 touchdowns. However, his recent playoff performance has complicated negotiations. In a divisional round loss to the New England Patriots, Stroud struggled with ball security, committing seven turnovers in two playoff games.

Despite these challenges, Caserio emphasized the team's commitment to Stroud, stating that exercising his fifth-year option was a "no-brainer" and part of the Texans' plan to build around him. "He's our quarterback," Caserio said, as reported by NFL.com.

Stroud himself is focused on football, leaving contract negotiations to his agent, David Mulugheta. "You have to keep the main thing the main thing," Stroud said at the start of training camp. "I have to focus on football."

The Texans' decision to exercise the fifth-year option provides them with flexibility, as they have two more years before potentially using the franchise tag. This gives the team four years of leverage before needing to extend Stroud's contract or letting him enter free agency.

This story originally appeared in iHeartRadio

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