Thieves Steal $70,000 Worth Of Pabst Beer In Warehouse Heists

Thieves stole more than 34,000 cans of Pabst Blue Ribbon and non-alcoholic Old Milwaukee beer, valued at $70,000, from a Southern California warehouse in two separate heists on Monday (August 17), according to Montclair police. Both thefts took place at an Anheuser-Busch distribution center located about 40 miles east of Los Angeles.

According to police, the first theft involved $45,000 worth of beer intended for Tucson, Arizona, which was picked up but never delivered. Just an hour later, a “purported subcontracting company” submitted fake documents to collect another $25,000 in beer. Police are investigating whether the two incidents are connected and part of a single operation.

Montclair police are continuing their investigation and have not released details about any suspects. The warehouse’s security protocols and the involvement of fake documents are also under review.

The stolen cargo weighs about 40,000 pounds, according to Pabst Blue Ribbon’s Instagram posts, which have turned the incident into a light-hearted social media campaign. The company posted: "To the thief: we don’t fault you for wanting to brag to your friends how much PBR you have, we just wish you obtained it the honorable way," and added, "P.s. this is real and we are deadly serious."