Tony Romo Pleads No Contest To OWI Charge

Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo pleaded no contest to an OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) charge in Milwaukee today (Tuesday, September 1). This charge originated from an arrest last month. As a result, Romo will lose his driver's license for six months and pay a $784 fine.

In a statement following his court appearance, Romo admitted to struggling with alcohol dependency, which he attributed partly to an over-reliance on painkillers during his football career. The 46-year-old former Dallas Cowboys star expressed his commitment to working with doctors to improve his health. He also remains hopeful about returning to his broadcasting role with CBS.

Romo's arrest occurred on Thursday, July 23, when he was pulled over on a Milwaukee highway. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests, leading to his detention. According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Romo received additional citations for unsafe passing and possessing open intoxicants in his vehicle. He is scheduled to appear in court for these citations on September 21.

CBS Sports placed Romo on indefinite leave following his arrest, and his future with the network remains uncertain. The network's president, David Berson, has not provided a timeline for a final decision regarding Romo's contract, which includes a morals clause that could allow CBS to terminate the agreement if Romo's actions are deemed embarrassing to the company.

Romo, who retired from the NFL in 2017, has been a prominent figure in sports broadcasting, joining CBS as a color commentator. Despite his current legal issues, Romo's contributions to the NFL and broadcasting are significant, with a career that includes 34,183 passing yards and four Pro Bowl selections.