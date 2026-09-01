Tropical Storm Edouard Nears Texas, Louisiana With Heavy Rains, Storm Surge

Tropical Storm Edouard is forecast to strengthen significantly as it approaches the upper Texas and southwestern Louisiana coasts, with landfall expected later on Tuesday (September 1). The storm is projected to bring heavy rain, flash flooding, and a life-threatening storm surge to the region, according to the latest [National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory.

Edouard’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph as it moves west-northwest at about 8 mph. The center of the storm was located roughly 40 miles south-southeast of Cameron, Louisiana, and about 70 miles east-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas, on Tuesday morning. Forecasters expect Edouard to approach hurricane strength before making landfall, prompting a Hurricane Watch, Storm Surge Warning, and Tropical Storm Warning for parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Heavy rainfall is expected, with three to six inches likely across the upper Texas coast and into east-central Texas through Wednesday (September 2), and isolated totals could reach up to nine inches in some areas. Far southwest Louisiana could see up to three inches of rain, raising the risk of flash flooding and river flooding. Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned that the greatest threat from Edouard is flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas.

Storm surge is another serious hazard, with surges of three to five feet possible from High Island, Texas, to the Vermilion/Cameron Parish line in Louisiana. This could cause major beach erosion, breach dunes, and create dangerous rip currents along the coast. The NHC has also issued flood watches for the western Gulf Coast.

Crews in Texas have been clearing dry vegetation to reduce the risk of fires sparked by lightning, and emergency management officials say the state is prepared for its first major storm of the season.

Forecasters predict that once Edouard moves inland, it will weaken rapidly and dissipate by early Thursday (September 3). No significant tornado threat is currently expected, and hurricane-force winds are not anticipated for any location at this time.