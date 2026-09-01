Ty Dolla $ign Speaks On The Status Of ‘VULTURES 3’ With Ye

It's been nearly a year since fans have heard any updates about the status of VULTURES 3. In February 2025, Ty said the album was "85-90% done," but never spoke about it again until now. Ty Dolla $ign and Ye worked on the VULTURES trilogy for quite some time before it was finally released in 2024. Their first joint album was popular among fans and achieved commercial success thanks to hit songs like "Carnival" with Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti.



The duo, known as ¥$, followed up with VULTURES 2 a few months later, following several delays. Their second album didn't do as well as the first, but it did have a few notable collaborations with Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and Ty's brother Big TC, who's featured on the album cover.



¥$ was supposed to drop the third installment shortly afterward, but they must've gotten sidetracked by other projects. Ty Dolla $ign shifted gears to his Tycoon album last year, and Ye got busy with his BULLY album. There's still no release date for VULTURES 3, but at least fans have more hope about the project now than before.