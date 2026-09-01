Ty Dolla $ign Speaks On The Status Of ‘VULTURES 3’ With Ye
By Tony M. Centeno
September 1, 2026
Ty Dolla $ign says the third installment of his and Ye's VULTURES trilogy is still on the way.
The seasoned singer was on a livestream over the weekend when he read a comment from a fan, who wrote, "Ty please we need Vultures 3 one last dance please bro." In response, Ty said that he and Ye still plan to release the album, but didn't get into any other details about their alleged plan.
“I got you on the VULTURES 3, you know we gon’ do that," he replied. "You know we gon' do that fosho."
TY DOLLA $IGN CONFIRMS VULTURES 3 IS STILL DROPPING 🚨— Kurrco (@Kurrco) August 31, 2026
“I got you on the Vultures 3, you know we gon’ do that”pic.twitter.com/EwqXuPCYrG
It's been nearly a year since fans have heard any updates about the status of VULTURES 3. In February 2025, Ty said the album was "85-90% done," but never spoke about it again until now. Ty Dolla $ign and Ye worked on the VULTURES trilogy for quite some time before it was finally released in 2024. Their first joint album was popular among fans and achieved commercial success thanks to hit songs like "Carnival" with Rich The Kid and Playboi Carti.
The duo, known as ¥$, followed up with VULTURES 2 a few months later, following several delays. Their second album didn't do as well as the first, but it did have a few notable collaborations with Young Thug, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Kodak Black, and Ty's brother Big TC, who's featured on the album cover.
¥$ was supposed to drop the third installment shortly afterward, but they must've gotten sidetracked by other projects. Ty Dolla $ign shifted gears to his Tycoon album last year, and Ye got busy with his BULLY album. There's still no release date for VULTURES 3, but at least fans have more hope about the project now than before.