US Strikes IRGC Targets in Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The United States has initiated military strikes against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran, as confirmed by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Tuesday (September 1). The action follows recent attempted attacks by the IRGC on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and American service members in the region.

President Donald Trump announced the strikes, describing them as "large and powerful." He stated that these actions were in retaliation for Iran's efforts to place sea mines in the Strait and missile attacks on a U.S. military base in Jordan. Trump emphasized that if Iran retaliates, the U.S. will respond with even greater force.

The IRGC, a significant branch of Iran's military, has been accused of supporting proxy groups and threatening maritime security in the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz. The U.S. military's actions are intended to eliminate threats posed by the IRGC and protect global commerce.

The renewed military engagement comes after a month-long pause in hostilities. The U.S. previously struck rocket launchers on Larak Island, prompting Iranian missile launches that were intercepted.

Despite the military focus, President Trump had recently shifted towards imposing economic sanctions on Iran, aiming to pressure Tehran economically. However, the ongoing conflict poses risks for regional stability and could impact the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

CENTCOM reiterated that the strikes were a response to Iranian aggression and aimed at safeguarding civilian mariners and ensuring the free flow of commerce. As tensions escalate, the situation remains volatile, with potential for further conflict.