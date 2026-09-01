USS Abraham Lincoln Expected In Thailand This Week

The USS Abraham Lincoln, an aircraft carrier with approximately 5,000 sailors and Marines, is set to arrive in Thailand as early as tomorrow (September 2). This stop comes after a challenging deployment in the Middle East, where the crew has spent over 270 consecutive days at sea without a standard port visit. The Lincoln left Southern California in November 2025 and was recently relieved in the Middle East by the USS George Washington.

The deployment was extended due to the U.S. military's ongoing operations in the region, including a blockade on Iranian ports. Reports have surfaced about deteriorating mental health conditions among the crew and shortages of supplies, such as food and hygiene products. Admiral Daryl Caudle addressed these issues, noting that while essential supplies like protein and vegetables were available, other items like hygiene products and energy drinks were initially lacking due to supply chain challenges.

The stop in Thailand is intended to provide the crew with much-needed rest and recuperation. Thai defense ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri confirmed that the visit would not include military exercises and emphasized the importance of allowing the crew to relax ashore. The U.S. Navy has not commented on the specifics of the stop.

The visit to Thailand highlights the strong military relationship between the United States and Thailand, a treaty ally since 1954. The Lincoln is expected to return to its homeport in San Diego after the stop in Thailand, marking the end of its extended deployment.