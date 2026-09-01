Watch: George Michael’s Iconic 1988 Faith Tour Comes Back To Life

By Will Mendelson

September 1, 2026

Berlinale: "George Michael: A Different Story" Photocall And Press Conference
Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

George Michael fans are getting a chance to experience the pop icon’s first solo tour on the big screen.

The trailer for George Michael: The Faith Tour dropped Tuesday (Sept. 1), offering a first look at recently rediscovered, never-before-seen footage from two concerts in Paris in May 1988.

The film captures the late music icon at during the European leg of his massive "Faith" tour, which followed his departure from Wham! and the release of his successful debut solo album, Faith.

The restored performances will be accompanied by an unheard interview with Michael, along with previously unseen photos and behind-the-scenes footage from the “Faith” music video. The iconic tour ultimately included more than 100 shows across 16 countries and was choreographed by Paula Abdul.

The concert film will also be accompanied by an 18-track live album, featuring never-before-released performances of songs.

George Michael: The Faith Tour hits theaters Dec. 11. Watch the trailer below.

George Michael
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