Yeah Yeah Yeahs Drop New Live Album, Concert Film

Yeah Yeah Yeahs just dropped Hidden in Pieces Live at the Royal Albert Hall, a 13-track live album capturing their first-ever performance at the iconic London venue in 2025.

The concert was part of the rock band's “Hidden in Pieces” tour, which featured reimagined versions of fan favorites and rarely performed deep cuts backed by acoustic guitars, strings and piano.

“The real alchemy happened when we played the hall, it clicked into place,” frontwoman Karen O said in a statement, per Consequence.

The digital edition of the album is available now, while a physical release and expanded digital deluxe edition featuring additional tracks will arrive Oct. 23.

The group has also released a 22-minute companion concert film, Hidden in Pieces, directed by Barnaby Clay. The film was recorded at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles during the rockers' recent 25th anniversary tour and will screen in select theaters.

“Barney Clay has made a stunning film of the live performance,” Karen O revealed.